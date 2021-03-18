Arrest made in Arrowhead murder

An arrest has been made in the murder of a woman in the Arrowhead subdivision southwest of Gunnison.

Gunnison County Sheriff John Gallowich said on Wednesday that Jorge Solis, 23, has been arrested for the murder of Ana Victoria Rascon, 22, of Rifle. Solis has been charged with second-degree murder.

Solis was booked into the Mesa County Detention Center on Wednesday on five charges. His total bond was set at $290,020. Wednesday was his birthday, according to Mesa County records.

Solis is scheduled to appear in Gunnison County court today, March 18, for an advisement. His arrest affidavit was sealed Wednesday.

Law enforcement officials began investigating the death of Rascon as a homicide late last week.

A caretaker of an Arrowhead home notified the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office after discovering Rascon’s body inside the home on March 7.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office have collaborated on the investigation.

Law enforcement earlier this week indicated the killing was not being investigated as a “Make My Day Law” incident. The law allows a homeowner or tenant to use deadly force against unlawful entrants. According to a press release from the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Department, the homeowner was not present during the incident.

Rascon, a mother of three, had posted on her personal Facebook page on Feb. 23 a message that read, “Death doesn’t scare me but my kids living in this world without me does.”

Rascon’s cousin Emma Franco, of Grand Junction said being a mother was the most important thing in her life.

“Her world revolved around her kids,” said Franco. “Her biggest thing was being a mom, and she was motherly to everyone.”

Rascon was a stay-at-home mother and in between jobs when she went missing late last week, Franco said.

Facebook posts dated March 8 from friends indicate that those close to her were concerned and unaware of her whereabouts.

According to Franco, family members called the Rifle Police Department for a welfare check on Rascon on March 4, but authorities did not find Rascon at her residence.

Shortly after contacting authorities to request a welfare check, her body was found in Arrowhead, Franco said.

Rascon had frequent interactions with law enforcement. She is listed in Rifle Police Department records as being a witness in a domestic violence case in late November of 2020, as a victim of assault involving a weapon violation in December 2020, as a victim of petty theft in February and as a victim of aggravated motor vehicle theft on March 1.

Franco said Rascon was like a sister and remembers a woman who “wore her heart on her sleeve and was always laughing and full of love.

“We’re going to spend a large amount of time and resources on this,” Gallowich said.

“This is a very active investigation between the two agencies," he said of his office’s work with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

(Kate Gienapp can be contacted at 970.641.1414 or kate@gunnisontimes.com)