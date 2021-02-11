Airport to start construction this spring

Subhead County leaders anticipate completion this fall

Plans for the newly envisioned airport include streamlined services such as concessions that would be available both before and after check-in. The proposed plans include seating areas and bright colors to bring character to the structure. Courtesy

The exterior of the terminal will be updated with covered space, seating and landscape enhancements to improve facilities. Courtesy

The Gunnison-Crested Butte Regional Airport is on track for long-awaited improvements to facilities this spring with completion anticipated as soon as this fall. The Board of Gunnison County Commissioners was presented with the latest designs for the airport during a work session this week. Adam Ambro of the San Francisco architectural firm Gensler outlined the new design of the terminal, which…