‘Pool’ of applicants goes dry
Wed, 06/14/2017 - 7:10pm News Staff
Parks and Rec struggling to fill aquatics jobs
By Roberta Marquette-Strain
As aquatics manager with Gunnison Parks and Recreation, Traci Chandler manages 25 employees, conducts meetings, oversees facility maintenance and juggles multiple other tasks.
But as the city department continues to struggle filling part-time lifeguarding positions, Chandler often has to put her managerial tasks on hold to cover an empty shift.
