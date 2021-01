Subhead Senior Center gets folks outside

Older adults in Gunnison County have been increasingly spending time outside this winter, many strapping on snowshoes and nordic skis for the first time. Courtesy

It’s no secret that nordic skiing is on the rise this winter. While there’s been a boom in youth participation, older adults are also hitting the trails to try the sport for the first time. Gunnison local Jan Nixon and her husband Jack gave nordic skiing a go for the first time last year. Nixon was able to participate in classes offered through the Senior Center in Gunnison. Nixon and Jack, both…