Subhead Students at forefront of Forest Service plans

Jennifer Fenwick graduated from Western Colorado University last spring after completing a proposal for designated camping sites near Crested Butte. Courtesy

Public lands in the Gunnison Valley are in the process of some big changes. There’s the shift from dispersed to designated camping, proposed fees for campsites, increased outreach — and it’s all work that’s underway thanks in large part to Western Colorado University students. While agencies such as the U.S. Forest Service develop new land management plans, Western graduate students have been…