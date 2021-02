Subhead Skimo racers navigate a winter of uncertainty

Ski mountaineering racers compete in the 2020 Gothic Mountain Traverse. Eric Phillips

Cam Smith, one of Colorado’s best ski mountaineering racers, has put in long training days despite the shortage of races this winter. Courtesy

When the snow starts to fall, Cam Smith ratchets up his training. In recent weeks he has skied four laps up and down Red Lady in a day, climbed 72,000 vertical feet in a week and has raced up and down Crested Butte with maximum effort in the dark These strenuous efforts get Gunnison Valley resident Smith in top shape, ready to take on the world’s best in ski mountaineering races across Europe…