Four Bridges at the Lake Fork, looking southeast. Courtesy Rikki Santarelli

As we contemplate the inconvenience of the upcoming road construction in Little Blue Canyon, let’s take a look at what travel to Montrose was like in 1921, one hundred years ago. At that time the road was part of the “Rainbow Route”, a tourist highway through Colorado from Pueblo to Grand Junction. It is likely none of this was paved, but was gravel with maybe a little oil on top to keep the dust…