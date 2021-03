Subhead Producers Guild celebrates 7th annual conference

Producers Guild President Sue Wyman shows off her greens and chickens. Courtesy

Whether it’s through the creation of local seed banks, fermenting your favorite produce or starting a plot in the backyard — there’s no better time to grow closer to food. Fostering that relationship was the goal of the Gunnison Valley Producers’ Guild’s Seventh Annual Farm to Table Conference, which kicked off this past week. This year’s conference was a virtual affair, with a series of talks on…