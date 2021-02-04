A pioneer of participation

Rikki Santarelli spent the first couple years of his life living with his aunt, Effie Miller, pictured below. When his father remarried, he moved out to Sapinero. First cousin Jay Miller recalls many happy days playing as kids with Rikki along the banks of the Gunnison River and the tracks of the Denver & Rio Grande Railroad. Courtesy

Rikki Santarelli died Jan. 21 at his longtime home on Spring Creek, northeast of Gunnison in the Taylor Canyon. He was 81.

His mother died from complications of childbirth. His family’s livelihood was wiped out of existence by the federal government.

But Rocco “Rikki” Santarelli grew up learning to take action into his own hands rather than idly complaining about circumstances, and thus led one of the most influential lives in Gunnison County history. Santarelli died Jan. 21 at his longtime home on Spring Creek, northeast of Gunnison in the Taylor Canyon. He was 81.

Santarelli and his wife, Gail, were one week shy of celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. He is also survived by their four children; Michael, Mark and David Santarelli and Susan Clayton.

Santarelli is perhaps most known for his leadership positions in local government. For 17 years he served as the Gunnison County attorney. He held that same position for the City of Gunnison for a short while.

After he stepped down from the county job, he served two terms as a Gunnison County Commissioner in the 1990s. He was active for three decades in Club 20, the Western Slope political action organization based in Grand Junction, where his leadership positions included president of the board.

Growing up he was highly involved in 4-H and by the time he graduated from Gunnison High School had ascended to the position of Colorado 4-H president.

Santarelli credited his penchant for service to his father, Rocco — who was involved on the Gunnison school board (even before he had a child enrolled there), the Gunnison Chamber of Commerce, was one of the founders of Club 20 and once ran for the state legislature — and an influential high school civics teacher, Jim Still.

“I’ll never forget his opening statement, that you shouldn’t complain about government and what it does or doesn’t do unless you’re willing to participate in it,” Santarelli explained in an oral history video recorded in 2019. “That inspired me.”

Santarelli spent his long career enmeshed in the difficult, slow and oftentimes tedious work of moving a community forward.

“Rikki was county attorney when the county was transitioning from an informal local government to a more organized, structured organization,” explained Marlene Crosby, longtime Gunnison County Public Works director who first worked alongside Santarelli in 1985. “He helped organize utility districts and divisions, land use documents, et cetera.”

A lifelong Republican who held strong views on personal property rights, limited taxation and other conservative values, Santarelli wasn’t shy about expressing his position. Even in retirement, he remained involved in the local dialogue, contributing letters to the editor and guest commentaries to the Gunnison Country Times.

But even those who sat on the other side of the political aisle appreciated Santarelli’s calm, courteous and thoughtful approach. David Leinsdorf, a Democrat from Crested Butte, went from being Santarelli’s boss (he was county commissioner from 1975 to 1991) to being unseated by him in an election.

“Like everything he did in life, he ran a campaign of graciousness and integrity,” Leinsdorf said in an interview with the Times. “Even if he was in opposition to you, he never made it personal. He always stuck to the issues. And he was a very kind person.”

Marlene Zanetell is another Democrat who had high praise for Santarelli’s commitment to the community. She served with him on the board of county commissioners.

“He was a true gentleman who had deep roots and a deep love for Gunnison County,” she said. “He was a leader in our efforts to protect the Upper Gunnison Basin from water raiders.”

Bill Nesbitt, former mayor of Gunnison and city planning commission member, worked alongside Santarelli on momentous issues such as the local uranium mill tailings removal project, a first-of-its-kind joint review process over the Amax mining company’s plans to mine molybdenum near Crested Butte and the implementation of the county’s land use rules.

“He was so involved in so many important things, and through them all he always tried to build consensus,” Nesbitt said.

“He was a champion for the people of this place said current County Commissioner Jonathan Houck.

Cheelone Spritzer was Santarelli’s legal aid for many years, both during his county attorney days and while he was in private practice. She has many fond memories, including first meeting him while she was still in high school and he was a young attorney doing pro bono work helping local youth trying to build a teen center.

Later, as his assistant, she typed out the first three versions of the county’s landmark (and lengthy) Land Use Resolution. This was back when “cutting” and “pasting” text was accomplished with scissors and tape, not the stroke of a computer key.

“He was always encouraging,” she said. “He was more like a big brother. And he had such a kind heart. I was very lucky to have him as my boss.”

Santarelli’s grandfather immigrated to the U.S. from Italy and found his way to the coal mining camp of Baldwin, north of Gunnison in the Ohio Creek Valley, in 1896. He later homesteaded west of Gunnison on Pine Creek Mesa, land that is now owned by the Ute Indian Tribe.

The irony of the Native Americans purchasing land back from the white settlers who took it from them in the first place wasn’t lost on Santarelli.

“Whenever we were playing cowboys and Indians, I wanted to be the Indian,” Santarelli explained in a documentary film produced by Gunnison’s Russ Lallier.

In 1915 Santarelli’s family settled in Sapinero, the tiny railroad town at the mouth of the Black Canyon. There they ran the Sapinero Hotel which was famed for hosting anglers drawn to the world class trout fishing waters of the Gunnison River.

It was also there that the Santarellis found themselves on the wrong side of governmentled “progress,” in the form of the creation of Blue Mesa Reservoir that drowned out their hotel, the town, the acclaimed river, the nearby ranches, the rail line and a way of life.

But Santarelli didn’t speak of that history with anger or resentment, even while explaining that the project had been talked about for so long that the land values (and thus, the compensation property owners received from the government) had plummeted because everyone, including banks, knew the destiny that was to befall that area. Instead, he called the 1961 exodus from Sapinero “bittersweet.”

“Everyone just folded, took what was available and went on with our lives,” he said.

For Santarelli, moving on included going to college at the University of Colorado in Boulder. That’s where he met, at a gathering of the campus’ square dancing club, Gail Niedermeier.

She was born in Michigan and raised on the East Coast. She loved the pioneering spirit that she found in people from Colorado, how “real” they were.

“And the Western Slope natives were the very most real people,” she explained in the oral history video.

Gail and Rikki were married and started their family in Denver. He worked for the state employment office and attended law school at night, earning his jurisprudence degree from the University of Denver.

In 1968 Santarelli was offered a job in Gunnison by Dick Bratton and he and his young family moved home.

They couldn’t afford a house, but they eventually found an affordable piece of land on Spring Creek, where they spent the next several years helping master craftsman John Cranor build their dream home often camping on the property, with the kids, for work weekends.

Commitment to family, faith and his community were Santarelli’s hallmarks.

“Dad would take each one of us individually on a camping trip with him every summer when we were growing up,” Clayton, his daughter, recalled to the Times in an email. “We would usually four-wheel up into the mountains as far as we could go, and then backpack into the wilderness. He taught us how to read maps, to study the terrain, how to identify trees and read tracks left by the wildlife that had gone before us, how to always be prepared and to always leave a place cleaner than when we found it. Those trips with dad are some of our favorite childhood memories.”

His ashes will be interred in the Gunnison Cemetery at a future date.

(Chris Dickey can be contacted at 970.641.1414 or publisher@gunnisontimes.com.)