Subhead Community members look back on 12 months of the coronavirus

Danny Lefebvre, owner of The Dive and Mario's

Julia

Pat Magee

Kevin Walter

Sydnee Olive

Casey Elnicki

Karen Hausdoerffer

Nicolas Zuber

Alt Text for Image

Chad Zummach

Andy Bertapelle

Jim Woytek

Tonya Van Hee

Kevin Coblentz

DANNY LEFEBVRE | OWNER | THE DIVE AND MARIO’S Danny Lefebvre feeds off the energy and camaraderie of the restaurant industry. He joked that he could live at his business. But a year ago, the uncertainty was stressful. “We were told to close on March 16, and I remember telling my staff, ‘Hey guys, not sure what’s going on, but we’re going to take a break for a couple weeks and then we’ll be back,…