Subhead Entomologist awarded for stopping outbreak

U.S. Forest Service entomologist Amy Lockner received the Richard Fitzgerald Award for Excellence in Forest Management for her role in arresting the Taylor Canyon beetle outbreak.

When the news came, Amy Lockner admits she was unprepared. It was just another web conference meeting on another weekday for the entomologist, who works at the Gunnison Ranger District for the U.S. Forest Service. Since March of 2020, Lockner, like most other office staff, had been working from home. Her understanding husband accommodated her insect samples in their kitchen fridge. So when…