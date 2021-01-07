The (new) doctors are in

Kara Erickson, left, and Sarah Miramon have joined Kathleen Seward at Gunnison Valley Vet Clinic, bringing the number of staff veterinarians at the 10-year-old clinic to three. Chris Dickey

No, Kathleen Seward is not retiring. She would just like to get outside every once in a while.

That’s how the head veterinarian and founder of Gunnison Valley Vet Clinic (GVVC) describes, half jokingly, the news that two new vets have joined her staff.

“Our clinic is growing and we’re bringing new modalities into our medicine,” she said. “It’s exciting!’

Kara Erickson and Sarah Miramon have joined GVVC as full time veterinarians.

Erickson came to Gunnison from central Oregon, where she practiced at a vet clinic in Bend for nine years. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Washington and went to vet school at Washington State.

Miramon graduated from Colorado State University’s veterinarian program this past spring, after completing her undergraduate work at the University of Arizona.

“The hardest part about general practice is there’s just so much variety,” Miramon said. “We never know what’s going to come in the door!’

Seward noted that GVVC is also welcoming two more vets who will be working at the clinic one day a month. One specializes in alternative medicine and the other in internal medicine.

As for Erickson and Miramon, they both moved to Gunnison with families and say they are thrilled to be part of the Gunnison Valley community.

“And now Kathleen doesn’t have to work quite such crazy hours,” Erickson said with a smile.

