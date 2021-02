Subhead Two valley start-ups in running to receive prize package

Voting for the contest is open through Feb. 26.

For many residents of the Gunnison Valley, outdoor pursuits are a way of life. But steps as simple as pitching a tent or relieving oneself in the woods are hurdles for many would-be campers. Two valley start-ups set out to address that problem. Now those companies are among the finalists in an international search for outdoor industry entrepreneurs. Campfire Ranch, an immersive campgroundā€¦