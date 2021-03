Subhead Finding serenity in cell phone photography

Jack Lucido stands in front of his work at his first photography exhibit “Cloudscape” at the Gunnison Arts Center. Moraan Schaefer

Western Colorado University professor and filmmaker Jack Lucido often finds himself awestruck by a passing cumulonimbus. Clouds are transient, always moving and varying in composition. That inspires Lucido to document them. “Cloudscape,” Lucido’s first photography exhibition shot entirely on an iPhone, is now on display in the Main Gallery at the Gunnison Arts Center (GAC) through March 26. …