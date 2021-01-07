Looking Back in Time.

Compiled from back issues of Gunnison newspapers.

60 Years Ago

January 1961

The City of Aspen couldn’t find its original charter from 1881, but finally located it at the Gunnison County Courthouse. A few years before, Grand Junction had the same experience. Both had forgotten that when they were incorporated, they were part of a much larger Gunnison County.

William R. Kreutzer America’s first forest ranger — was nominated by Wally Foster of the Gunnison NewsChampion to the Cowboy Hall of Fame, then under construction in Oklahoma City. A request for candidates was made by Colorado governor Steve McNichols, an honorary chairman. Kreutzer was the first appointed ranger in 1898, became the first supervisor of Gunnison National Forest in 1905, supervised Roosevelt National Forest in Arizona from 1921 to 1939 and had a peak named in his honor east of Taylor Park.

50 Years Ago

January 1971

The temperature recorded at 7 a.m. the morning of Jan. 6 was 38 degrees below zero on the west side of Gunnison and 51 below zero at the Crested Butte Ski Area.

Longtime Gunnison County Sheriff George Cope turned the office over to sheriffelect Claude Porterfield, a Gunnison city policeman who had prevailed in the previous November’s election. Cope stayed on as a deputy.

40 Years Ago

January 1981

Crested Butte Mountain Resort hosted 11 members of the Ute tribe for an “Indian snow dance,” in a effort to get clouds to gather around the mountain. The jet stream had been carrying storms to the north all winter.

A third of the City of Gunnison blacked out on a Wednesday evening when an electrical jumper at the N. Main St. substation burned out. City crews solved the problem within two hours. The weekly press run of the Gunnison Country Times did not, however, take place until Thursday morning, delaying that week’s newspaper.

30 Years Ago

January 1991

A New Year’s Day fire destroyed the I.O.O.R building at the corner of N. Main and Virginia. Four tenant businesses — the Sears Catalog Store, Klingsmith & Associates, Rose Petal and Quincey’s — were destroyed. The Oddfellow’s Lodge, on the second floor, lost all of its historic memorabilia and records dating back to the 1880s. Public works estimated that fighting the fire took more than 300,000 gallons of water. A time capsule that was placed in the building when it was built in 1916 was recovered. The remains were demolished two weeks later.

Following a mandate from the Federal Aviation Administration, security at the Gunnison airport was “beefed up” in response to the war in the Persian Gulf. The increased security was deemed necessary to ward off possible acts of terrorism. It was expected to cost an extra $2,200 per month, which was not in the annual budget. The airport manager hoped to get FAA discretionary funds to assist in paying for it.

20 Years Ago

January 2001

On Jan. 8, Fred Field, Jim Starr and Marlene Zanetell the Gunnison County Board of Commissioners — concluded a public hearing on the third draft of the revised Land Use Resolution and unanimously voted to adopt it with 124 pages of changes. The elapsed time between initiation of the project and approval was three-and-a-half years.

Perry Anderson was sworn in as a new commissioner on Jan. 9, replacing Zanetell, who had served two terms. He stated that he would make sure the newly adopted LUR was efficiently administered and fair to the public.