Subhead Nonprofit champions lifelong learning through arts education

A Pre-COVID jewelry making class with Vita Institute instructor, Jennifer Wells. Courtesy

There are dangerous periods in an artist’s creative life, according to retired Western Colorado University art professor Don Seastrum. Among them is the period when artists leave academic environments “where they had all this stimulation and time to create and get interactions back and forth.” When they depart the classroom, however, “all of a sudden that’s gone.” Out of this realization sprung…