Subhead Rodents win over Gunnison Valley land managers

Gunnison Valley land managers are looking to beavers to improve water supplies for humans and wildlife. Courtesy National Park Service

Enlarged wetlands, reduced erosion and better resilience to drought. Are these your symptoms? You may have beaver fever. It’s a beneficial disease that the Gunnison Valley’s public lands managers have caught in recent years. And they’re not alone. Nationwide, there has been a surge of interest in reintroducing beavers to improve wildlife habitat and to contend with climate change. Support for the…