League gives gift of mental health

In response to a program from Kimberley Behounek, regional director for the Center for Mental Health, the League of Women Voters of the Gunnison Valley (LWVGV) said, “No! No! No!” to the idea of going ahead with a Christmas tradition — a party at which $10 gifts are exchanged among members — and instead shouted “Ho! Ho! Ho!” to a plan to give that money and more to help combat the sharp increase in the number of citizens needing attention.

“We took the Christmas money, which wound up being $1,465 after several members dug a little deeper than the traditional $10 level, and matched $500 of that out of our bank account and came up with a total of $1,9657 said LWVGV Treasurer Vikki Roach Archuleta. “As you can see, Kimberley’s program was very impressive.”

The League’s gift could not have come at a better time, said LWVGV Facilitator Donna Nielsen, noting that Behounek had “come to us with an outstanding presentation, stressing the need that has greatly increased because of the pandemic.”

Nielsen added that the nationwide, non-partisan League fosters among its membership the spirit of assisting local efforts, and contributing cash to community programs “is something we’ve done before and will surely do again.”

Mental health officials have said they will earmark the funds for use in Gunnison County, per LWVGV’s request. According to Behounek and Jennifer Birnie, executive director of the Gunnison Valley Health (GVH) Foundation, associated problems continue to rise as a result of the COVID-19 virus.

“GVH has really limited resources,” Birnie said, after receiving a $10,000 grant from the City of Gunnison last week, funds earmarked for public service and economic development. “We’re really going to dive in and see the community needs from a mental health and substance abuse position!’

The necessity for taking such a deep dive becomes more evident every day, Bimie told councilmembers, noting that GVH’s emergency department has reported a 500% increase in admissions for behavioral issues — anxiety, suicidal tendencies, alcohol and/or opioid overdoses, depression, hallucinations or otherwise bizarre behavior.

And, according to Birnie’s report to city council, as covered by Roberta Marquette in the Times, “There is a wait list (for mental health appointments) of four to six weeks,” while the only crisis center is located in Montrose.

In her earlier visit with LWVGV, Behounek stressed the problem of a shortage of space, both in Gunnison and Crested Butte. Since that visit, the space issue has been largely alleviated. Now, following the monetary gifts from both the city and LWVGV, more staffing will result, accompanied by more people needing help being able to get it. GVH now has two peer support specialists available to offer help to those in crisis. (Behounek will begin working for Bimie at GVH, beginning Feb. 1.)

LWVGV leaders reported, too, that contributions from membership ranged from $10 to as large as $300, which, Nielsen said, “should help those who have trouble affording an appointment, even when they can get one!’

“Also,” Nielsen added, “we are heartened to know that we can have a positive impact, and in the future we should be able to help other organizations which, like the League, place the health and welfare of our community first and foremost!’