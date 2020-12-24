Kathy Garcia awarded for teaching excellence

Bringing love and ‘lightbulb moments’ to students for more than 30 years

Gunnison Elementary Principal Michael Seefried, left, and Executive Director of the Community Foundaiton of the Gunnison Valley Lauren Kugler, right, presented Kathy Garcia with the Dan Tredway Excellence in Teaching award on Dec. 18. Sam Liebl

Kathy Garcia, a Gunnison third-grade teacher, received the 2020 Dan Tredway Excellence in Teaching award. The honor, usually awarded at spring graduation, was postponed this year to the end of the fall semester. Sam Liebl

Gunnison Community School classroom D211 has enviable views. Looking out the windows, the Van Tuyl open space and Gunnison River stretch to the west, and the volcanic rock of the Palisades juts to the horizon.

But the most enviable thing about classroom D211 is its teacher, Kathy Garcia, a Gunnison Elementary School educator for more than 30 years and the recipient of this year’s Dan Tredway Excellence in Teaching Award from the Community Foundation of the Gunnison Valley.

“She is a great example to other teachers because she truly loves her students, and one of the things she likes best about teaching is seeing the lightbulb come on when students have that amazing learning moment,” said Yvette Whitley, a friend and colleague at the school.

Garcia is “kind and fun while maintaining structure and focus,” said Andrea Hart, whose classroom neighbored Garcia’s for over 20 years. “She taught my younger daughter and my granddaughter. I saw firsthand her excellence in teaching and the result of her passion for teaching.”

Garcia has taught elementary school students in Gunnison since 1982 with the exception of a few years off to have her own children.

She started out as a kindergarten teacher, “and I thought I would always want to be a kindergarten teacher,” she said.

But when she returned to the school as a substitute teacher following her maternity break, she fell in love with teaching third grade, an age when children are “little sponges” and “usually still love their teacher.”

Garcia switched to second grade one year before switching back to third grade. That class of students got lucky and had her for two consecutive years.

Consistency, flexibility and routine are key to her teaching style, but the most important thing is to create a positive, nurturing and supportive classroom culture.

“I want all of my kids to know they can raise their hand even if they’re not quite sure they know the correct answer, and we’ll build upon their input.”

Wearing pajamas to celebrate the last day of the fall semester, Garcia said she credited school district leadership for sustaining in-person learning during the pandemic.

“A lot of people gave us two weeks to be open, but here we are several months later,” she said.

Wearing masks, keeping windows open and fans running even on cold days and not meeting parents in person has been “weird,” she said, but the semester has been better than she expected.

Social distancing in the classroom is the most difficult part of the protocols with the age group. But the virus hasn’t done lasting damage to students.

“They will bounce right back We’ll go back to normal, and will be so she said.

“It’s just meant everything to be here for in-person learning at the school.”

Garcia accepted the award, which included $2,000 and her name on a plaque listing other Dan Tredway recipients. She thanked the Community Foundation of the Gunnison Foundation for giving her the honor and credited her fellow teachers for the excellence of district schools.

“We are lucky to have so many excellent teachers in our valley, and I am in very good company as a recipient of this award.”

