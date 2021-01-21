A humble hero

Kyle Tibbett, Gunnison County’s COVID-19 logistics chief, says he is honored to serve his community during the pandemic. Sam Liebl

By the end of the day on Jan. 5, Kyle Tibbett had ferried temperature-sensitive vials, distributed a steady flow of needles, kept track of how many nurses had vaccinated how many people and navigated a slew of state and federal guidelines. But the result was 200 more people with the coronavirus vaccine, and that left Tibbett, Gunnison County’s COVID-19 logistics chief, energized and ready to do it all again the next day.

A job revolving around a once-in-a-century pandemic could seem chaotic, but Tibbett doesn’t see it that way. Despite the occasional 12-hour days, he’s grateful to be involved and honored to be able to serve his community during these times.

Tibbett’s role is “getting people what they need when they need it,” as he put it. Given the complications of COVID-19 testing and vaccination, that’s no small task

During a vaccination clinic that can mean taking the appropriate measures to securely transport vials of vaccines from cold storage locations to the clinic or acting as a runner for those administering vaccines. “I’m grabbing folks more water, more needles, just making sure they have all their supplies,” he said.

Tibbett keeps track of expenditures and supplies needed for daily operations such as personal protective equipment (PPE) for county health and human services staff, hospital staff, law enforcement and first responders.

“Masks, gloves, anything that we need to operate in this pandemic, and that’s a huge responsibility to monitor that inventory,” he explained. “I’m also making sure the hospital has a 30-day supply of PPE in case their supply chain runs dry and the county has to back them up.”

“He’s kind of a quiet, unassuming man who’s really smart but also a really good listener with a good attention to detail,” said Health and Human Services Director Joni Reynolds. “As with many of my team members when we entered into the COVID crisis, they took on extra duties and sometimes had to forgo their normal duties in order to fulfill the crisis response. Kyle picked up some extra work based on my ask for the team to pitch in and help, and he’s done it in a way that has been remarkable.”

Tibbett and his wife Hannah, both in their late 20s, moved from Monterey, Calif., to the Gunnison Valley in July 2018 sight unseen after Western Colorado University accepted Hannah into its Masters in Environmental Management program. She stumbled upon Western’s website after looking for suitable graduate programs. She’s now the district manager for the Gunnison Conservation District.

Originally meeting in Vermont as natural resource instructors at a camp, the couple has also spent time living in Ohio and Jackson, Wyo.

“We were nervous at first since we had never been here before, but we’re happy we moved here. We love it,” explained Tibbett. “I love fly fishing and Hannah loves hiking, so we wanted to get back to the mountains.”

Tibbett has a background in informal education and began working at Stepping Stones Children’s Center in Crested Butte upon moving to the valley. After a few months, Tibbett was looking to add more responsibilities to his plate.

“I’m always trying to develop and evolve as a person. So when I saw there was an opening for a tobacco health educator with the county, I applied and got it.”

The part-time position focusing on tobacco cessation was right up Tibbett’s alley of expertise and “close to his heart.” A family history of substance abuse struggles gave him firsthand knowledge of the issues he’d be educating others about.

Tibbett spent time researching and holding listening sessions in the community on forms of tobacco use, such as e-cigarettes and vaping by teens. He worked closely with The Gunnison County Substance Abuse Prevention Project (GCSAPP), giving parent education night presentations on his findings and assisting with the Choice Pass programming.

He juggled part-time work with Gunnison County Health and Human Services while working at the children’s center, but the schedule became tough with jobs at opposite ends of the valley. Then another part-time opening for an adult prevention coordinator at the county level became available. The job was a solid fit, aligning well with the tobacco prevention work Tibbett was already doing, and proved to be “rewarding.”

“It was grant funded and lasted one year but that position consisted of working with various members of the community, such as the hospital, law enforcement and even folks who identified as recovering addicts,” he said. “I spent time interviewing a bunch of different people in the community to identify our needs and gaps in the community as it applies to prevention, treatments and recovery.”

Kari Commerford, Gunnison County juvenile services director and project director of GCSAPP, supervised Tibbett in his role. She can’t wait to work closely with him again when the pandemic subsides.

“His skills are very illuminated when he works with the community. He has a really caring sense about him, and he understands that people are different,” she said. “He is a person who celebrates differences and genuinely cares about doing good community work”

Tibbett was also a coordinator for The Gunnison County Consortium, a subgroup of GCSAPP. Representatives from six organizations — GCSAPP, Gunnison County Health and Human Services, the Health Coalition of the Gunnison Valley, the Center for Mental Health, Western Colorado University and Gunnison Valley Health — focus on substance use disorders, the opioid crisis and addiction in the community.

After collecting community feedback and researching best practices in comparable rural communities, Tibbett helped create a strategic plan for Gunnison County to improve on the gaps in opioid substance abuse and addiction resources. He identified key risk factors, such as community norms that favor substance use, being a transient community based in tourism and other elements regarding culture and necessities.

“There are no intensive outpatient or inpatient facilities here in Gunnison. A lot of people who need help have to go out of the community for help a couple times a week,” he said. “Another issue is the stigma associated with substance abuse and addiction which can prevent people from getting the help they might need.”

Last summer, the group utilized this research to apply for a one-year Rural Opioid Response Program Planning Grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration. The goal was to extend the work of the consortium by distributing funding across the whole community and implementing changes meant to address the identified gaps. The grant didn’t pan out, but the work of the consortium did not stop.

Commerford said they will reapply for the grant this March.

It led Tibbett to step into another part time position in September working within Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 logistics team. Initially in a supporting role with the COVID-19 incident command team, he soon took over the head role of overseeing the department as chief.

“I’d never met Kyle prior to incident command,” said County Public Information Officer Andrew Sandstrom. “He makes sure we all have what we need, even that we get lunch. He’s ordering PPE, he’s all over the place. It’s been a pleasure working with Kyle and I’m very impressed with his work”

Tibbett coordinates COVID-19 test distribution from the state to local entities that need them, like the hospital, school district and private medical providers. This requires daily shipping of testing materials, “a huge role,” he says. “If they have any tests I coordinate them to ship out every day to a lab and get those results processed in 48 hours.”

“His area is very specialized, especially how to procure the supplies we need from masks to surgical gowns to lunch at the emergency operations center to syringes. And now to manage the complexities of the vaccine — ordering it, storing it, transporting it — those are all pretty complex,” said Reynolds. “What impresses me the most is not only his diligence but how he’s done it in a quiet heroic way, there is nothing boastful about Kyle, there is quiet confidence in how he has gained his knowledge?

Reynolds says she doesn’t expect the work Tibbett does to get easier, just more complicated and difficult.

“We will see more vaccines in the future if more make it to the market, so we will have different vaccines with different requirements, quantities and procedures,” Reynolds said. “It’s complex. It’s a global pandemic and a global market."

Despite the stress of these predictions, Tibbett says he’s gotten comfortable with the weight of his duties and truly enjoys the responsibility. With the support he has personally and professionally, he says he doesn’t feel burnt out.

“From tobacco to opioids to COVID work, they are all hugely challenging and you can get overwhelmed by policy, community risk and heartache you hear about,” said Commerford. “He took it all as a learning opportunity and appreciated being the holder of the information and sharing it with the community in an intentional way to make a difference."

Tibbett noted the best case scenario for the future is everyone in Gunnison County who wants a vaccination can get one. Eventually, he hopes to devote more time to resuming the work he began in substance abuse and prevention.

“I really enjoy working with folks around the community,” he said. “It’s awesome to be a part of something that’s helping the community as a whole, and the vaccination efforts are our quickest path to normalcy and saving lives. I’m super privileged to be a part of it.”

