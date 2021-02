Subhead Jenny Hill celebrates first solo album release with performance at GAC

Jenny Hill. Photo by Heidi Pankratz

The cover of Jenny Hill’s debut solo album “Space” features illustrations of sandhi!l cranes by Buena Vista artist Jennie Noreen Omasta. Courtesy

After a strange and difficult year for musicians and entertainers, multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Jenny Hill is set to release her debut solo album “Space” on Feb. 19. Hill will perform live at the Gunnison Arts Center (GAC) Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m. for a Moonlight Music Series concert that will double as her virtual album release party. Hill, a part of the Gunnison Valley trios Free the…