Of fantasy and friendship

Eric Loken and Lilli Gubran have built a fortress for the gaming nights that include multi-level castles and homemade miniatures. Kate Gienapp

One of Dylan Weihnacht’s fondest adventures included an ocean voyage in search of hidden artifacts that evolved into a full-on underwater brawl with a slew of sea creatures and dragons.

It wasn’t real life, of course, but a campaign in the widely popular game Dungeons and Dragons.

Created by Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson in 1974, Dungeons and Dragons, or D&D, grew in popularity in the early 1980s. In fact, D&D was such a hit the game would go on to garner more than $30 million in annual sales over the next decade.

“I always grew up reading fantasy books,” said Weihnacht. “What I enjoyed about books like that is that they always kind of put you in a different world, but what I really like about D&D is that it puts you in the story.”

At its core, D&D combines role-playing, character customization and improvisational storytelling to take players on an adventure where they navigate fantasy situations in real time.

Working together as a group, players explore a world under the guidance of a Dungeon Master, who takes the characters to new places where they can then choose specific actions to move the story forward.

The story could begin, for example, by walking into an old tavern where a suspicious character is drinking alone at the end of the bar. A player could then prompt the story forward by speaking with the mysterious barfly, inquire with the bartender or leave — all depending on the player’s preference.

“Whenever something really cool happens it makes a memory7 Weihnacht said.

Each player is a character of their choice, whether it be a raider, elf, wizard or thief. Players can also choose certain traits and strengths like fighting skills and magic spells.

In order to perform certain actions, like fighting off a giant troll guarding ancient treasure, players roll dice to determine if they are allowed to cast a spell or duck a dangerous situation.

Depending on the roll of the dice, a player could become injured or earn more points or strengths.

Being a Dungeon Master also requires a strong ability in improvisation because the story is always changing based on the players’ choices.

“Half the time players will do something that you won’t expect,” Weihnacht said. “They’ll find ways around the problem that maybe you wouldn’t have seen.”

Unlike other board games or computer games, D&D gives players more freedom to choose what path to take.

“There’s always bounds within the game you’re kind of stuck in,” longtime D&D player Eric Loken said of more traditional games.

Loken and Weihnacht began playing weekly D&D games with a group of friends in the Gunnison Valley about two years ago.

Beyond the realm of imagination, Loken has a handcrafted fortress with an array of miniatures that he and his girlfriend Lilli Gubran make together.

Using a 3D printer, they create custom miniatures that are then hand-painted and used throughout the game.

But one of the best parts of the game is simply hanging out with friends.

“It’s a chance to get together with friends and play a game of imagination which nowadays is harder and harder to do,” Loken said.

It’s easier to find groups to play with now, but back when the game first hit the shelves players were met with suspicion. The game even stoked controversy among Christian groups who alleged practice of devil worship, witchcraft and other improprieties.

“When I was younger there were some people thinking this was a devil-worshipping game, satanic and cultist,” Loken said.

Looking back, the game of warlocks and wizards was also another way to think about problem solving and collaborating with others, said Loken.

For Weihnacht, D&D has highlighted the unique attributes of all his fellow fantasy friends.

“Every person has something unique and special to bring to the table,” Weihnacht said.

Whether it’s Loken’s commitment to craft songs and poems to set the scene or players who add a dash of humor to any adventure, the game is always unexpectedly good fun.

“Especially nowadays with everyone staring at screens the whole time, it feels good to sit around a table and interact with friends,” Loken said.

