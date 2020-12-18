The defense, of this community, rests

“Please....”

For decades, people who had business before Gunnison County were accustomed to County Attorney David Baumgarten beginning his sentences with the polite precursor. It was one of his trademarks, a way to set a cordial tone to a conversation that could often pit people against each other, with the county serving as the arbiter in the middle.

His job was to inform and defend the positions taken by the Board of County Commissioners, and he did it with style, grace and equilibrium for more than 30 years.

Baumgarten is retiring from the position at the end of this month.

He was reluctant to grant an exit interview with the Times, noting his “proclivity to just disappear.” But, after some coaxing, he acquiesced.

Baumgarten didn’t want to talk about himself. Instead, he talked about the many people who helped him, who had a positive influence on the office of county attorney, who have made contributions to the Gunnison Valley community that he loves.

It was a long list, starting with the three commissioners who hired him — Fred Field, David Leinsdorf and Mario Petri; members of the ranching community; District Court Judge J. Steven Patrick; former St. Peter’s priest Father Jim Koeningsfeld; his martial arts master level teacher Andy Tyzzer; and staff members with whom he’s worked over the years, from his original administrative assistant Jorgine Pressman to current coworkers Matthew Hoyt, Laura Stanley, Errol Davis and Lauren Hibbard.

Baumgarten is originally from New York. He received his undergraduate degree from U.C. Berkley and was a classmate of Jim Starr’s at law school in Boulder. Before returning “to the country,” he practiced law in Boston and was a public defender in Brooklyn.

He told several stories about his long and colorful tenure here that he didn’t want to have reported in the paper. Below are excerpts from the portions of the interview that he was OK having repeated:

On his relationship with lifelong Gunnison County rancher and legendary county commissioner Fred Field:

He said, ‘David, it’s easy to see that you know how to confuse, delay, obstruct and deny. And those are wonderful lawyerly skills. But they are not the skills for a county attorney. A county attorney has to know how to make things happen. And when you know how to make things happen, I’ll know we’ve hired the right person.’

Flash forward to the day before Fred died. I saw him at the hospital. He looked at me and said, ‘You know how to make something happen.’ And those were the last words I heard from him.

The board that hired you, you’ve called it the best board you ever worked with, and the current board as the second best. Why is that?

They knew how to compromise on material issues without compromising their ethics or beliefs. They really worked to have unanimity. Now, some would say it is better to dissent, and when it was necessary one of them would. But I watched them for hours struggle to come to a consensus position so that they could present to the public a unanimous position. They adopted the Land Use Resolution. They laid the foundations for our airport, our landfill, fundamental community structures that have lived now for 30 years.

What makes the current board so strong?

Even though they are all of the same political party I think they may not be all of the same political persuasion. And they work really hard to come to consensus. Jonathan, although he’d be embarrassed to hear me say it, is a magnificent chair person who really is attentive to making sure that folks are heard. And the other two are assiduous in making sure they listen and ask questions.

On the legacy of the local agricultural and environmental communities working together on common goals.

I think elsewhere those two camps are usually disputants with each other. But very early on here they began to work together. If I were to name people in the ranching community it would be the Spann family, Lee and Polly as the patriarch and matriarch of course, but also Ken, who was often the translator. Bill Trampe. The Guerrieri family. And Greg Peterson. The education those folks gave me, and the generosity and patience that they’ve shown....

In the environmental community, do you remember a guy named Gary Sprung? He was the first in the environmental community who had the courage to put his head up like that and work with the ranching community. He was able to get a trail system established, to teach people the rudiments of living in a ranching community — how to open and shut a gate, to get out of the way when someone was coming by.

What don’t people understand about your office?

What people may not understand is that there actually is a client, and the client is the Board of County Commissioners. We have run our office with an open door policy, that anyone can come at any time and speak with us. I will let them know who my client is, but if there is an issue that needs aired or a misunderstanding that needs to be explained, we have been able to do that.

Has the nature of your job or the type of work you do changed over the years?

The job is the same and the approach is the same. And the best way to describe that would be like this: There are two kinds of people. Those who are hard on the outside, but when you break that crust they’re really softies. And then there are people who are gentle on the outside but when you pierce that they are hard as steel. I think our office is the second. We are very gentle people, but if pierce that it’s like don’t (expletive) with us because we will take you out.

That brings to my mind our county’s COVID-19 response.

Our responsibility was to protect the community. It may have seemed harsh in the beginning. I think although people did and may still disagree with the approach we took initially, I think it helped keep COVID at bay for some number of months. We were able to keep it under control.

Have you lost any legal battles?

Yes. We did.

Sage grouse?

Yes. But before there was a lawsuit and to this day we have protected that species in a manner unlike any community on earth protects a threatened species. What we lost was we didn’t want that label placed on the species under the Endangered Species Act because in many ways that constrained what we were able to do.

Has the ESA listing played out the way you thought? Has it been as impactful as you thought it was going to be?

There was a lawsuit filed just last week, challenging the federal government’s management of that species ... that I think really wants to eliminate grazing on public land. It’s probably too early for me to say anything in print of that latest complaint. Although, I don’t know that it would have the beneficial effect that they would want on the species because I don’t think there are better stewards for that bird than this community and the ranching community.

What about a standout victory?

When Aurora and the County of Arapahoe each had their own scheme for transbasin (water) diversion. They both came after us, and it was an amazing amalgam of defendants in that case. Environmental groups. The county. The State of Colorado. Stockgrowers. It was so instructive to me, that there doesn’t have to be the one, that it really is the team that’s important. If there was a high point of my career that litigation would have been it.

What has kept you around, and in this position, for so long?

It’s the joy of doing the job. I don’t think there has been a day I have come to work that has not been joyful. It’s that quote, `We are at our best when we are helping others.’

Any regrets?

None. Not even retiring is regretful. Retiring has made me pensive. But I couldn’t even say sad. It’s thoughtful. Here is a period of time that you had to do what it is that you do best. Did you do it? The answer is, I did. Do the results satisfy me? The results satisfy me. Look around at our community. I think it’s unique.

It’s a rare meeting you go to where people are really pissed off. The Brush Creek people were fairly pissed off But for a few people, they were mannerly. There was real disagreement, but the disagreement was able to be voiced in a communal setting that we established, and everybody’s voice was heard.

It is still a community where people speak to each other.