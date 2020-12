Climate Central

Bruce ‘Barometer’ Bartleson

A recent article in the Mountain Town News pointed out that not only is Colorado warming overall, but the savage bitter cold days have diminished considerably in recent years. For example, it was 19° below zero in Fraser the other night, which sparked comment around town. But, of course, back in the 1970s that was nothing, and 25°-40° below zero were common. I did a little fact checking, and yes,…