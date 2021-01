Subhead ‘Out Westin’s Window’ showcases love between grandma, grandson

‘Out Westin’s Window’ is a collaborative children’s book written by Kandy Nasso, co-owner of the Silver Plume in Pitkin, and Jean Olmsted, Pitkin summer resident. Courtesy

A Pitkin business owner and a Colorado educator have published their first children’s book together, “Out Westin’s Window.” Kandy Nasso along with co-author Jean Olmsted have written a story affectionately showcasing the relationship between Nasso, “Grandy,” and her grandson, Westin. Rhyming couplets offer descriptions of Westin’s sights of Pitkin from the window of the Silver Plume General Store…