Locals submit creations for inaugural GAC Lego exhibit

Maureen O’Donnell, back right, was featured in the center of a Lego exhibit at the Gunnison Arts Center. Brieanna Radford

One of the entries on display in the Lego exhibit at the Gunnison Arts Center.

Through Jan. 29, the Gunnison Arts Center (GAC) is showcasing the creativity and Lego-building prowess in the community alongside certified Lego genius, Maureen O’Donnell. An opening reception was held virtually in the upper gallery of the GAC last Friday on Facebook Live to present the winners of the competition, “Lego on an Adventure.” GAC Marketing and Gallery Director Brieanna Radford led…