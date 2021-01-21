Don the finest apparel (or pajamas), mix up a drink and tune in to a Zoom event with the Gunnison Arts Center (GAC) and Aspen Art Museum (AAM) titled “Articulating Together.” Two artists’ work will be compared through discussion and videos.

Those artists are Barbara Kasten whose exhibit “Scenarios” is at AAM and Gunnison-based artist Kristin Gruenberger, a professional ceramicist specializing in whimsical and hand-carved designs. She is a featured artist and instructor at the GAC.

The casual talk on Friday, Jan. 29 from 7:30-9 p.m. will be guided by AAM Education Program Manager Annie Henninger. The goal of the “down-to-earth” evening is for participants to learn how to view all art in daily life through fresh eyes. Once Henninger outlines the topics, participants will be placed in smaller breakout groups for discussion.

GAC Marketing and Gallery Director Brieanna Radford worked with Henninger to decide which GAC and AAM artists they wanted to juxtapose.

“We want to diminish the line between functional and high art in this discussion as much as possible so our attendees can take these tools to any piece of art they encounter and feel comfortable discussing what they see,” Radford said. She noted a ceramist was chosen to “really lean into the Bauhaus idea that all things are art.”

Bauhaus originated as a German school in the early 1900s famous for its architectural “form follows function” approach to design, mixing crafts with fine art. It morphed into a revolutionary movement, shaping the future of modern art and craftsmanship.

Henninger’s main role with the museum is making contemporary art accessible, exciting and approachable by developing programming and initiatives in partnership with art organizations across the Western Slope.

The event is a collaboration of the Rural Arts Connect initiative launched in the summer of 2020 fostered by the AAM to connect distant communities to art and culture-rich experiences. The GAC is one of the rural partners in this cooperative. It’s made possible through grant support from the Institute of Museum and Library Services’ Museums for America Award.

The event registration deadline is Friday, Jan. 22. Early registration allows registrants to pick up a gift kit containing instructions and items from AAM and Gruenberger.

Radford hopes more collaboration is in the future with Henninger and AAM.

“Partnering with neighboring centers is a valuable avenue worth much more exploration,” she said.

Visit gunnisonartscenter.org to register.

