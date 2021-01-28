Alferd Packer in Gunnison

Alferd Packer is well known as a prospector onvicted of murder and cannibalism. For those not familiar with the story, in February 1874, he and five other prospectors left Chief Ouray’s camp near Montrose, heading for the Los Pinos Indian Agency cow camp in what is now Gunnison. Ignoring advice from Chief Ouray about the large amount of snow and the danger of the trip, they went anyway. A few months later, Alferd Packer wandered into the Los Pinos Indian Agency holding a coffee pot filled with live coals. There, he told the first of several contradictory stories about what had occurred. After hearing his story, he was arrested on suspicion of homicide and taken to the Saguache jail. In August, the bodies of his companions were found. Shortly thereafter, Packer escaped and wasn’t recaptured for nine years.

According to his testimony at his first trial in Lake City in 1883, the men were lost and hungry, to the point they were eating their moccasins. Packer left camp (near today’s Lake City) to see if he could find the route to the agency. He claimed that when he returned, one of the prospectors, Shannon Bell, came at him with a hatchet and he killed Bell in self-defense. He then discovered that Bell had killed the other three men and was roasting human flesh on the fire. Packer was so weak, he camped nearby for several months until spring, existing on the remains.

He was sentenced to hang in Lake City, but due to a technicality his verdict of murder was set aside and the case remanded for re-trial. Hinsdale County residents weren’t happy about this — to protect him from a lynching he was moved to the Gunnison jail. There he spent three years awaiting a new trial and was well known in town. Doc Shores, legendary Gunnison Sheriff, remembered Packer in his memoirs.

The lesser known story is what happened during deliberations in his second trial in Gunnison. A local man, Thomas Hurley, had been arrested for murder. Lacking space in the jail, Sheriff Shores temporarily put him in Alferd’s cell, vacant because Alferd was in the courthouse next door. Just as the verdict (guilty) was being announced, they heard a roar from the jail. Doc Shores rushed over, fearing a lynch mob headed for Thomas Hurley. Instead, he found Hurley lying on the floor of his cell in a pool of blood. He had found Packer’s straight razor and slit his throat. Shores recalled “I shuddered as I looked down at his grotesquely dangling head, which was nearly severed from his body. Blood was spurting from a deep gash which extended nearly ear to ear. His jugular vein had been cut, and he had bled to death within only a few minutes.”

Alferd Packer was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 40 years in the state penitentiary. He was finally released in 1901 after spending most of his adult life behind bars.