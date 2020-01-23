Young wrestlers causing quite a stir

Brandon Warr

Times Staff Writer

The Gunnison High School wrestling room was filled Thursday night with young, bright smiles, laughter and good times.

It wasn’t the Cowboys who were filling the scene. Rather, these wrestlers were even younger — some of whom are fairly new to the sport and some who are already making a name for themselves.

The Gunnison Duster Wrestling program has come a long way from two years ago. They’ve gone from 28 participants to a current roster of more than 40 young grapplers.

Not only has the program grown, but every year a fairly new wrestler starts to turn heads.

That wrestler this year is six-year-old Zeb Fry.

"Zeb is one of our hardest working athletes and he’s only six, which is pretty unique,” said coach Ronnie Benson. “He pays attention to learning new moves, allowing himself to improve at a fast pace."

That work ethic has been noticed by another coach, Kenny Anderson. "Zeb Fry always comes to practice with a good attitude and a smile on his face,” he said. “He goes head first, never gives up and pushes himself to get better.”

The young Fry competed for the first time this season at the Duster Classic and came away with an impressive performance — finishing in first place in the 6U 58-66 pound weight class.

“His dad and I were elated to see him finish first,” said his mom, Tawnya Fry. “I was terrified and excited at the same time watching him wrestle, but it's been a blast seeing him do so well.

“Zeb loves to wrestle,” she continued. “He started practicing with the older kids, and they don't take it easy on him, but he never quits. He goes back for more. The older boys on the team have been so supportive of Zeb too, I'm sure that helps. The coaches are amazing.”

Zeb defeated fellow Duster wrestler AJ Alton in round two, before picking up a 21-7 major decision victory over a Montrose Elite wrestler.

Zeb doesn’t have to look far for a wrestling mentor. His older brother Brock displays those same qualities — and has caught the eye of coach Jason Kibler.

“Brock showed a great deal of maturity and wrestled really smart,” Kibler said, referring to the Duster Classic. “His hard work is paying off."

The first session concluded with the third annual Duster Classic youth tournament on Sunday, Jan.12. The second session is already underway and will go through the end of March.

The Dusters kicked off session two on Friday, traveling to Richfield, Utah, to compete in the big Beehive Brawl Nationals.

The Dusters took eight wrestlers to the tournament — seven of whom placed, compared to two placers a year ago.

As a whole the Dusters placed 14th out of 93 teams who recorded a point — a total of 106 teams competed in the dual. Additionally the Dusters were the highest scoring Colorado team.

Royce Uhrig led the way for the Dusters winning the 15U 101 pound weight class, while also being named wrestler of the tournament.

“Being the outstanding wrestler was amazing,” said Uhrig. “But it feels better to put Gunnison on the map and get people to respect us. Our whole team wrestles hard.”

With the win, Uhrig earns his sixth first place win on the season.

Zach Benson also had an impressive showing, winning the 10U 80 pound weight class.

"It felt amazing to have the ref raise my hand for the first time in the final match,” said Zach “It's been super hard working for it but it paid off."

Zayne Benson was the next highest finished for the Dusters, coming in third place in the 10U 58 pound weight class. After a great start to his day — picking up three victories to start — Zayne suffered a setback in the first and second place matches.

Lincoln Hemmert, Brock Fry, Miles Harris, and Braedyn Anderson also placed in the top five.

Talon Kibler also competed on Friday, going 3-2 and earning two decision victories and a technical fall.

“These Gunnison kids are tough,” said Flynn.

