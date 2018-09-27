You didn’t read this in the ‘liberal media’

Each week, I am startled, heartened, thrilled by the intelligent, articulate reports I read in the Country Times. Last week’s edition was no exception, but yet another prime example.

Without spending my allotted space to mention them all (though the message from our new superintendent, Leslie Nichols, deserves close attention), let me focus on Luke Daniels’ column, regarding the lack of wise and progressive leadership we receive from the elected board at Gunnison County Electric Association (GCEA), a group that, as I read it, seems intent on helping Tri-State continue its climatedestroying determination to keep right on promoting coal as a viable source of energy in the face of global catastrophe.

