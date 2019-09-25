Skip to main content
This year’s enrollment figures at Western Colorado University:
Choices
a) are proof of successful marketing efforts;
b) are alarming in that first-time freshmen declined;
c) are the result of the addition of graduate programs;
d) are the result of market forces within higher education;
e) point to a need for higher faculty salaries.
gunn1son
