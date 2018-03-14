Women notch second at indoor nationals

Western Track and Field — The 2018 NCAA Indoor Championships proved historic for Western State Colorado University women's track and field. With 40 points across the championship, Western captured second place in the team standings. Prior to this weekend, the Mountaineer women had never finished higher than third at the NCAA Indoor Championships.

After a strong day one, Western rolled into the meet Saturday with confidence and points in the bank. Through the first day of competition Western had 13 points after the quartet of Aneta Konieczek, Bailey Sharon, Jenice Whitehead and Alicja Konieczek captured a national title in the distance medley relay (DMR) on Friday.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/