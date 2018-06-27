Without Mexico, where would we be?

I live in western Colorado, which is “Trump Country.” My community — which overwhelmingly voted for Trump by a 3:1 ratio — strongly resembles many of the other rural, working-class, predominantly-white communities that carried President Donald Trump to Pennsylvania Avenue in 2016.

The message of “America First,” which strongly resonates with this exuberant base of voters, serves as the ideological foundation of many of Trump’s most antagonistic policy stances — more specifically, his aggressive stances on immigration and trade.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/