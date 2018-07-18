William Randolph, Jr. and Jacqueline Joan ‘Sudders’ Randolph

William Randolph, Jr., and his wife of 50 years, Jacqueline Joan (Sudders) Randolph, will be interred by their family in the Gunnison Cemetery on Saturday, July 21 at 1 p.m. Born in Pueblo, Jackie (known throughout her life as “Spook” or “Jackie”) was raised in Gunnison and attended all 13 years of school in Gunnison. Her parents, Jack and Vera Sudders, ran The Wilderness Dance Hall in the ’30s. Jack, a bricklayer, and his father George Henry Sudders, also a bricklayer, built many of Gunnison’s homes and businesses, including the Library at Western State. Spook passed away in August of 2009. Born and raised in Baltimore, Bill was a Navy Veteran (Korea), a U. S. Marshall, a U.S. Border Patrol Agent, and a tomato-grower of legendary proportions. He met Jackie in December 1958 in Albuquerque at the aptly named dance hall The Hitching Post. Three days later, he asked her to marry him. They were married for 50 years. Bill passed away in January 2018. Bill and Spook raised their family (daughter, Leslee and son, William III) in South Texas, but made frequent trips back to Colorado, and to Gunnison. After they retired, Bill and Spook spent nearly every summer in Gunnison, staying in their beloved 5th Wheel at Blue Mesa RV Park. Bill and Spook maintained their many friendships with Gunnison natives (and transplants) throughout the decades. The Randolph/ Sudders Family invites all friends to join them at the Gunnison Cemetery for the graveside service.