William Eric Soerensen, age 67, “shuffled off this mortal coil” on Sept. 25 following a tremendous battle with pancreatitis. Born Nov. 8, 1950 in Princeton, Ind., he was the youngest of three children from Howard and Alice Soerensen. Eric attended Lamar Junior College where he met Debbi Chambers, the mother of his four children. He made a career in the oil fields of Colorado, California and even Malaysia as a Formation Tester. He also led the facility maintenance team at Waunita Hot Springs Ranch in Gunnison for over 25 years. Eric loved baseball, golf and all forms of fishing and hunting. He was a profoundly loyal, loving father, doting grandfather, amazing friend, dedicated employee, conservationist, poker player, conversationalist and exceptional sportsman. He never met a stranger nor anyone who didn’t deserve a smile, kind words or a fair handshake. To summarize his life in a few sentences however, would be a grave injustice for the legend that is Eric or “Big E” as many affectionately knew him. Some have described Eric as a Mountain “Renaissance” Man, but that only scratches the surface of the immense depth of his soul. He possessed vast knowledge of all things outdoors. He always shared that knowledge with everyone who wanted to learn and a few who didn’t. His love for life and nature was second only to his love of his family. Eric lived heaven on Earth when he would take his children and grandchildren out to experience the wonders of nature’s bounty. He knew his most solemn duty was to pass on the knowledge and traditions of the wild he possessed to future generations. Every summer you could find him on the waters of Blue Mesa and Taylor Reservoir giving family, friends and guests all a hard lesson in fishing and wagering. Every fall you could fi nd him savoring the first and last light of the day as it touched the horizons that surrounded him. He loved watching all God’s amazing wildlife through binoculars or a rifle scope, all while advising and analyzing the tactics of those who pursued the magnificent creatures. His work hours were spent educating the staff in the art of hot springs maintenance and how to properly rake a hay field. Always humble, 100-percent truthful, never a braggart and loyal almost to a fault. He was a mentor, friend and confidant to all that had the pleasure of knowing him. He impacted hearts wherever he went. His presence will be felt wherever you fi nd nature’s beauty. Eric was preceded in death by his father Howard Frederick Soerensen, his mother Alice Ursula Soerensen and his grandson Cade Howard Soerensen. Eric is survived by his daughters Heather (Joe) Lecci of Littleton, Colo., and Erica Soerensen of Gunnison; his sons Cody (Tamera) of Gunnison, and Nolden (Renae) Soerensen of USAFA, Colo.; his brother Jon (Maryann) Soerensen of Edmond, Okla.; his sister Annie (Cathy Ryan) Soerensen of Denver, Colo.; his grandchildren Max Leonard and Anika, Hailey and Easten Soerensen. Memorial celebrations will be held Oct. 6 at 2 p.m. at Waunita Hot Springs Ranch, 8007 CR 887, Gunnison, Colo., 81230. Attire for the service will be Colorado Casual, Denim Overalls, Hunting Camo or just come as you are. In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial contribution in Eric’s name to the Williams Syndrome Association, williams-syndrome.org, Ducks Unlimited, www.ducks.org, or the Rose Hill Hospitality House where families can stay for free and be close to loved ones in the hospital, www.sclhealth.org/locations/st-marys-medicalcenter-foundation/donate.