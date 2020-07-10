Wildflower Festival Canceled

The Crested Butte Wildflower Festival has announced the cancelation of in-person events for the 2020 festival set to be held July 10-19. All participants who had already registered for an in-person event were notified by email. The announcement came July 3.

“COVID-19 activity in Gunnison County is slowly growing and nationally COVID-19 activity is setting records every day with no sign of subsiding soon,” stated their website. “This, coupled with the fact that the majority of participants travel from outside the county to attend events and we cannot assure a risk-free experience, ultimately led to the decision.”

Art workshops, hikes, classes and other events requiring in-person gatherings are indicated as “canceled” on the website registration options. There are virtual events still available.

Beginning in 1986, the annual event in “the wildflower capital of Colorado” brings visitors from all over to Crested Butte. Visit crestedbuttewildflowerfestival.org for more updates.