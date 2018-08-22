Into the wild? Not quite

A trail marathon. A road marathon. A 50-miler. A 100-miler.

My Superwoman wife, Leora, has caught the distance-running bug, training for and conquering races of these distances since April. She’s been kicking my butt for years on the trails and ski slope but has offi cially left me in the dust as of late.

If we ever get jumped in a dark alley, I feel sorry for the perpetrator and what Leora will do to that unsuspecting soul with her animal-like physique.

