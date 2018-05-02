Why not a progressive property tax rate?

Time to roll out again, with variation, an idea I trot out every decade or so, to general chuckles and indulgent sighs. But given the worsening housing situation, and the possibility that we will have a property tax increase on the ballot this fall, to raise funds for affordable housing — here I go again with the idea of a progressive property tax rate.

The idea is pretty simple (otherwise I wouldn’t understand it): the bigger a house you feel you need or want, the higher a property tax rate you pay on it.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/