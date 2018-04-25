Who’s next to test the Titans?

CBHS Soccer — A week off may have hurt the Crested Butte High School (CBHS) girls soccer team. After all, the Titans only narrowly defeated the Telluride Miners 3-2 Tuesday in Gunnison — extending their winning streak to five games.

“It feels pretty good to win coming off spring break,” said head coach Julia Kidd. “It appeared we lost a little fitness at the end, but glad we got the win.”

