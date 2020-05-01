Skip to main content
When should COVID-19 restrictions be lifted?
01
May
When should COVID-19 restrictions be lifted?
Choices
a) They should have been lifted already;
b) Within the next month;
c) Before the end of the summer;
d) Before the end of the year;
e) Sometime after the end of the year.
gunn1son
