Western women off to strong start

Western Women’s Basketball — One game is all it took for Western Colorado University women's basketball to garner their first win of the season. Western opened their season with a 56-52 win against Western New Mexico University to start the Holiday Inn-Airport Thanksgiving Classic hosted by Colorado Mesa University.

In a balanced offensive effort, Western (2-0 0-0 RMAC) proved to be too much for Western New Mexico University (2-1) while shooting 41 percent from the floor. On the night, three Mountaineer women scored in double figures.

