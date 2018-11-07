Western teams notch second at RMAC

Western Cross Country — Under a steady mist at the Stenger Soccer Complex in Arvada, Colo., the Western Colorado University cross country teams ran to second place finishes at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships (RMAC) this past Saturday.

Alicja Konieczek was the top finisher for Western, winning her first RMAC cross country title in the women's race. Konieczek crossed the finish line of the 6-kilometer race in 21:27.9.

