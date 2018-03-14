Western Nordic men nab national crown

Western Mountain Sports — The Western State Colorado University Nordic ski team left nationals last week after delivering a one-two punch. The men won the overall United States Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association national title in Lake Placid, N.Y., and the women’s team took home second place in team scoring.

The highlight of the week came from freshman Anna Johnson, who won the 1.5-kilometer classic sprint race.

