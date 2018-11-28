Western men bounce back

Western Men’s Basketball — Western Colorado University men's basketball did not take long to find their touch at the Holiday Inn-Airport Thanksgiving Classic in Grand Junction this past weekend. In game one, Western trounced Fisher College 93-69 on Friday before defeating Graceland University 89-63 the following night.

A hot-shooting Western (3-3, 0-0 RMAC) overpowered Fisher College (3-5) with a dominant display of shooting. On the night, Western shot 51 percent from the floor and 40 percent from three-point land to ground the Falcons.

