Western MBA billed as a first of its kind

Western State Colorado University is on the verge of launching a first-of-its-kind graduate program catering to a quickly growing industry. Officials announced last week that, beginning this coming school year, Western will offer an Outdoor Industry Master of Business Administration (MBA).

The two-year, online program includes an MBA core as well as specific tracks for either the product or service side of the outdoor-recreation economy. It also will include residencies, immersion experiences and guest lectures from outdoor industry experts.

