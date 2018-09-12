Western finishes on top in Park to Peak to Pint

Cool temperatures and spectacular views were enjoyed this past weekend as runners competed in the third annual Park to Peak to Pint trail running race hosted by Griggs Orthopedics.

Members of the Western State Colorado University Mountain Sports trail running team toed the line on Saturday to compete in their second race of the fall season — finishing with top honors among both men and women in the Park to Peak to Pint and the shorter Park to Pint races.

