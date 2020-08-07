Western fall sports postponed until spring

The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) Presidents' Council yesterday announced it is postponing conference schedules and championships for fall sports (football, men's soccer, women's soccer, volleyball) to the spring semester except for cross country which shall compete as originally scheduled. Additionally, the Council agreed that men's and women's golf could continue its non-championship segment competition this fall

Western Colorado University is a part of the RMAC and has 350 students which compete throughout the year in 13 NCAA Division II sports. The announcement is posted on Western’s website.

After considerable deliberation, the website states, the Council's decision was made based on the recent National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Board of Governors' mandate of the NCAA Resocialization principles and the Division II Presidents Council decision to cancel fall championships. The RMAC decision allows league members further opportunity to align with the student-athlete safety measures outlined in the NCAA document to prepare for competition.

The determination on sport status was made based on the NCAA risk rankings of sport. As it stands currently with NCAA guidance, cross country and golf are lower risk than all other fall sports. Further details on the structure and scope of the spring semester practice and competition schedules for postponed sports will be released in the coming weeks.

Practice opportunities will be available in the fall semester for fall sport student-athletes per Division II rules and at the discretion of each RMAC member institution. As has been the case throughout the past five months, the RMAC will continue to monitor local and national developments regarding health and safety, along with association guidance to make any necessary adjustments moving forward.

Member representatives and conference officials understand the significant impact these decisions have on our student-athletes and stand ready to provide support and guidance in any way possible. Questions related to eligibility, scholarships and academics should be directed to member institutions as always.