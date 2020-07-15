Western confirms student death

Chris Rourke

Times Editor

Western Colorado University officials confirm the death of one of its students on campus today, July 15.

In a letter to students, faculty and staff, Western President Greg Salsbury said senior Alexander Cunningham, 22, was found dead at about 12:30 p.m. outside the northeast corner of the Mears residence hall complex. No other individuals were injured and there was no immediate threat to the campus, Salisbury stated. Cunningham was an off-campus resident this summer and was a double major, studying psychology and chemistry.

Gunnison County Coroner Michael Barnes said pending the results from an autopsy the death appears to be an apparent suicide.

Salsbury’s letter encourages students to reach out to Western’s Center for Mental Health hotline if needed.

“This adds a deep new layer of sadness upon what has already been an extraordinarily trying time for so many,” Salisbury wrote. “It rings a bell loudly in my ears that as we try to cope with our own difficulty and distress on many fronts, we should pause to consider how we are doing, what we need to do to make ourselves well, and how we can recognize and support those around us who may need a word or a gesture of kindness.

The hotline is manned 24 hours, seven days a week and can be reached at 970.252.6220.

“On behalf of all of Western, I share my deepest condolences to Alex’s family and friends, and hope you too can take a moment to reflect on Western’s community of humans, how we each are inseparable partners within it, and how we continue to build up and rebuild one another to honor each other and honor Alex’s memory.”

The Times will continue to follow this story and have coverage in our July 23 issue.