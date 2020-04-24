Western announces refunds

Western Colorado University President Greg Salsbury has announced reimbursement of some charges students may have incurred on Spring 2020 residence hall housing, dining plans and most student fees. The form and amount of the refunds will be dependent upon various factors which apply to each student.

The announcement came yesterday, April 23, on Western's website which states the following:

Western is reimbursing these specific prepaid charges:

- Residence Hall housing cost for March 23 – May 8, for students who did not remain in campus housing after Spring Break and who are not receiving a scholarship covering room costs.

- Meal plan costs for March 23 – May 8, for students who did not remain in campus housing after Spring Break and who are not receiving a scholarship covering meal plan costs. The reimbursement will include any prepaid Flex Plan balances. Graduates and non-returning students on Mountaineer 20/40/80 Plans will be reimbursed; returning students’ 20/40/80 plans will roll over to the 2020-21 academic year.

- Student fees for March 23 – May 8 for mandatory Student Government Association, Athletics and Sustainability fees. If you paid optional Renewable Energy, Campus Recreation and Scholarly Activity fees, you will be reimbursed for that March 23 – May 8 interval.

These charges will be reimbursed as follows:

- For graduating or non-returning students: In the form of cash refund (less other outstanding student-account balances), to be credited to linked account at student’s financial institution (if set up) or by check to your permanent address on record. We request that non-graduating students notify Student Financial Services directly of intent not to return by June 1 in order to receive a cash refund.

- For returning students: In the form of a scholarship reflecting all reimbursable prepaid costs specified above, credited to tuition, room or board balances for the 2020-21 academic year.

To initiate the process for refund or scholarship for residence hall charges, you must have moved out and have completed a Room Condition Contract; contractually stipulated charges for room damage and unreturned keys will be debited. Graduating or non-returning students will have housing deposits reimbursed; returning students will have housing deposits credited toward 2020-21 balances.

Students will be able to check on their reimbursement or scholarship amount and itemization in their MyWestern account. Questions in regard to room and board can be directed to: reslife@western.edu. Questions in regards to Western account balances: cashier@western.edu.