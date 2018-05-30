Western’s Konieczek defends title, sets record at nationals

Western Track and Field

— Western State Colorado University’s Alicja Konieczek defended her national title in the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field National Championships this past weekend. She also set a new Division II record in the process.

As a team, the women earned another top-10 team finish, tying for eighth place. Including Konieczek’s title, Western totaled six All-American performances among men and women. As a team, the Western men finished 27th.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/